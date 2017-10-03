Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 193 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (D)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3,615.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,518,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,530,873,000 after acquiring an additional 44,293,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,602,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,382,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,767 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,741,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,676,000 after purchasing an additional 838,574 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,572,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,371,472,000 after purchasing an additional 790,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 820,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,668,000 after purchasing an additional 587,880 shares during the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) opened at 76.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average is $78.15. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post $3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 87.28%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, formerly Dominion Resources, Inc, is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

