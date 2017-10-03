Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) Debt Trading 1% Lower

An issue of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) bonds fell 1% against their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 8.625% coupon and will mature on June 15, 2020. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $94.00. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

FGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS AG restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $5.50) on shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) traded down 0.79% on Tuesday, hitting $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 213,721 shares. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. The company’s market cap is $489.65 million.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $433.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. by 40.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. by 410.3% in the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 89,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 72,211 shares during the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. is engaged in the retail distribution of propane and related equipment sales, and midstream operations, which include crude oil logistics. The Company’s segments include propane and related equipment sales, midstream operations-crude oil logistics, and corporate and other. The propane and related equipment sales segment consists of the distribution of propane and related equipment and supplies.

