Ferguson Plc (FERG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ferguson Plc (LON: FERG):

10/3/2017 – Ferguson Plc had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 5,120 ($67.91) to GBX 5,200 ($68.97). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2017 – Ferguson Plc had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a GBX 5,600 ($74.28) price target on the stock.

9/29/2017 – Ferguson Plc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 5,300 ($70.30) price target on the stock.

9/25/2017 – Ferguson Plc had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,600 ($74.28) price target on the stock.

9/19/2017 – Ferguson Plc had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,600 ($74.28) price target on the stock.

9/19/2017 – Ferguson Plc was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 5,220 ($69.24) price target on the stock.

8/30/2017 – Ferguson Plc had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a GBX 5,600 ($74.28) price target on the stock.

Shares of Ferguson Plc (FERG) opened at 5045.00 on Tuesday. Ferguson Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,139.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 5,285.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 12.78 billion.

Ferguson Plc, formerly Wolseley plc, is a Switzerland-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of plumbing and heating products and building materials. The Company’s segments include USA, UK, Nordics, and Canada and Central Europe. The Company operates seven business units in the United States, six of these mainly operate in the business to business (B2B) market with one operating in the business to consumer (B2C) market.

