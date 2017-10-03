Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN) Given “Buy” Rating at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) in a research note released on Monday morning.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN) opened at 842.50 on Monday. Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy has a one year low of GBX 245.00 and a one year high of GBX 875.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 760.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 713.02. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 229.92 million.

In other Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy news, insider Jonathan Knowles bought 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.62) per share, for a total transaction of £456,750 ($605,849.58).

