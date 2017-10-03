Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) Shares Bought by Emory University

Emory University increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Express Scripts Holding makes up about 1.4% of Emory University’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Emory University’s holdings in Express Scripts Holding were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,234,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 9,353.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,308,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,400 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Express Scripts Holding during the first quarter worth approximately $80,978,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 13.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,192,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,014,000 after purchasing an additional 952,249 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 17.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,028,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,430,000 after purchasing an additional 736,151 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) opened at 63.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average is $62.67. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.88. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 52-week low of $57.80 and a 52-week high of $77.50.

Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Express Scripts Holding had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $25.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Express Scripts Holding news, Director Woodrow A. Myers, Jr. sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $249,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Everett Neville sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $71,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $357,317. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ESRX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Express Scripts Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts Holding in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts Holding and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Express Scripts Holding from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Express Scripts Holding in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Express Scripts Holding currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

