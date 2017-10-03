Express, Inc. (EXPR) Rating Reiterated by FBR & Co

FBR & Co reiterated their hold rating on shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) in a report issued on Friday morning. FBR & Co currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

EXPR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Express in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Express from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS AG reiterated a sell rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Express in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Express in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Express from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) opened at 6.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $526.29 million, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.47. Express has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $14.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $478.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.11 million. Express had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Express will post $0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Express by 51,884.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,035,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016,363 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Express during the second quarter valued at $33,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Express by 478.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,879,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Express by 51.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,990,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 673,630 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Express by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,602,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,149,000 after purchasing an additional 501,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc is a specialty apparel and accessories retailer offering both women’s and men’s merchandise. The Company targets women and men between 20 and 30 years old. It offers an assortment of fashionable apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear and going-out occasions.

