Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Insider Graham Peter Lidgard Sells 81,025 Shares

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 81,025 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,821,139.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,285,036.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Graham Peter Lidgard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Graham Peter Lidgard sold 75,683 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $3,088,623.23.

On Friday, September 1st, Graham Peter Lidgard sold 45,775 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,899,204.75.

Shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) traded up 2.46% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.12. 2,992,065 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.85 billion.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. Exact Sciences Corporation had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 83.08%. The business had revenue of $57.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Corporation will post ($1.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Exact Sciences Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Vetr lowered Exact Sciences Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.46 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Exact Sciences Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Exact Sciences Corporation in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Exact Sciences Corporation from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,459,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,589,000 after buying an additional 700,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,884,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,589 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation by 1,534.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,476 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,177,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,356,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,357,000 after acquiring an additional 875,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences Corporation

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. Its Cologuard test is a stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid (sDNA) screening test, which utilizes a multi-target approach to detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

