Evolent Health, Inc (EVH) Stock Price Up -0.4%

Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH) shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.63. Approximately 1,671,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,693,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

EVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Get Evolent Health Inc alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. The firm’s market cap is $1.23 billion.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc will post ($0.41) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicholas Mcgrane sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $42,375.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank J. Williams sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $403,588.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,807 shares of company stock worth $2,034,642. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 815.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4,249.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/evolent-health-inc-evh-stock-price-up-0-4.html.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The Company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. The Company provides an end-to-end, technology-enabled services platform for providers. The Company’s platform, powered by its technology, processes and integrated services, enables providers to migrate their economic orientation from fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursement to payment models that reward value-based payment models.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.