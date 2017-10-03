Sii Investments Inc. WI boosted its position in European Equity Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:EEA) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,258 shares during the period. Sii Investments Inc. WI’s holdings in European Equity Fund, Inc. (The) were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in European Equity Fund, Inc. (The) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,604 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get European Equity Fund Inc. (The) alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/european-equity-fund-inc-the-eea-position-raised-by-sii-investments-inc-wi.html.

Shares of European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE EEA) traded up 0.21% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,377 shares. European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13.

About European Equity Fund, Inc. (The)

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation primarily through investment in European equities. It primarily focuses its investments in equity securities of issuers domiciled in countries that are members of the European Union, thereby increasing its vulnerability to developments in that region.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Equity Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:EEA).

Receive News & Ratings for European Equity Fund Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Equity Fund Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.