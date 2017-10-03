ETRADE Capital Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 24.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,848,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,961,000 after acquiring an additional 367,091 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 122,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 32,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $29,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE CNP) opened at 28.96 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.62.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.82 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates electric transmission and distribution facilities, and natural gas distribution facilities. The Electric Transmission & Distribution segment provides electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers.

