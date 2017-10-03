ETRADE Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,905 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 226,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 76,681 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $1,546,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.47.

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) opened at 34.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.85. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $40.17.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post $2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 4,965 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $190,755.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,005,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,687.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher A. Graham sold 5,021 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $191,049.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “ETRADE Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,905 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/etrade-capital-management-llc-purchases-shares-of-5905-steel-dynamics-inc-stld.html.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a steel producing and a metal recycling company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products, processing and sale of recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals, and fabrication and sale of steel joists and deck products. Its segments include steel operations, metals recycling operations, steel fabrication operations and Other Operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.