ETRADE Capital Management LLC Invests $201,000 in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 956 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 13,409.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,388,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,292,000 after buying an additional 2,370,980 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 20,578.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,126,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,869,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,884,000 after acquiring an additional 180,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 196.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,803,000 after acquiring an additional 145,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 903,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,458,000 after acquiring an additional 123,801 shares during the last quarter.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 4,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $924,399.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Manne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $1,001,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,266.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) opened at 190.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 196.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.00 and a 200-day moving average of $205.01. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.29 and a 52-week high of $233.42.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The Ultimate Software Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post $3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTI. ValuEngine raised The Ultimate Software Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded The Ultimate Software Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp set a $235.00 price objective on The Ultimate Software Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Ultimate Software Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.67.

The Ultimate Software Group Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

