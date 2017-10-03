Ericsson (ERIC) & Plantronics (PLT) Head to Head Survey

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Ericsson alerts:

8.0% of Ericsson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Plantronics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Plantronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ericsson pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Plantronics pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ericsson pays out -15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Plantronics pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ericsson and Plantronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ericsson N/A N/A N/A ($0.46) -12.52 Plantronics $862.00 million 1.70 $138.73 million $2.47 18.23

Plantronics has higher revenue and earnings than Ericsson. Ericsson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plantronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ericsson has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plantronics has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ericsson and Plantronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ericsson 1 11 5 0 2.24 Plantronics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ericsson currently has a consensus target price of $5.74, indicating a potential downside of 0.38%. Plantronics has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.21%. Given Plantronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Plantronics is more favorable than Ericsson.

Profitability

This table compares Ericsson and Plantronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ericsson -6.40% -3.16% -1.48% Plantronics 9.40% 21.31% 7.81%

Summary

Plantronics beats Ericsson on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson) provides infrastructure, services and software to the telecommunication industry and other sectors. The Company’s segments include Networks, IT & Cloud and Media. The Networks segment consists of two business units: Network Products and Network Services. The overall focus is on evolving and managing access networks, including the development of hardware and software for radio access and transport networks. The IT & Cloud business includes two business units: IT & Cloud Products and IT & Cloud Services. The focus in IT & Cloud is to help telecom operators and selected enterprises through the digital transformations ahead. It develops and delivers software-based solutions for television and media and combines a product portfolio that spans the television value chain, with systems integration and managed services. The portfolio includes compression, content publishing through set-top box or pure over-the-top, content delivery and analytics.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc. (Plantronics) is engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets for business and consumer applications, and other specialty products for the hearing impaired. The Company is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints and accessories for the business and consumer markets. The Company develops communication products for offices and contact centers, mobile devices, cordless phones, and computers and gaming consoles. Its product categories include Enterprise, which includes corded and cordless communication headsets, audio processors, and telephone systems, and Consumer, which includes Bluetooth and corded products for mobile device applications, personal computer (PC) and gaming headsets, and specialty products marketed for hearing impaired individuals. It offers its products under two brands: Plantronics and Clarity.

Receive News & Ratings for Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.