Equity Residential (EQR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $619.59 Million

Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will post sales of $619.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $616.11 million and the highest is $622.80 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $606.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $619.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.55 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $612.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.15.

Equity Residential (EQR) opened at 65.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average is $65.88. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.58%.

In other news, EVP Bruce C. Strohm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Manelis sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $29,023.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,622 shares of company stock worth $11,816,599. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 2,486.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,800,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,103,090,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,348,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,257,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Equity Residential by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,443,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,006,000 after purchasing an additional 957,684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,697,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,917,000 after purchasing an additional 945,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equity Residential by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,535,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,073,000 after purchasing an additional 909,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the acquisition, development and management of multifamily residential properties. Its segments include Boston, New York, Washington DC, Southern California, San Francisco, Seattle and Other Markets. Southern California includes Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County.

