Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October, 3rd (AMTD, ATHM, BY, CMCM, CRC, CYOU, DNR, FIZZ, FWONK, HD)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, October 3rd:

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM). Credit Suisse Group issued an outperform rating and a $70.80 price target on the stock.

FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY). FIG Partners issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NASDAQ:CMCM). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC). Imperial Capital issued an in-line rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU). Credit Suisse Group issued a neutral rating and a $40.30 price target on the stock.

Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR). They issued an in-line rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Susquehanna Bancshares Inc initiated coverage on shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Susquehanna Bancshares Inc issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:FWONK). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD). Gordon Haskett issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of J Sainsbury plc (NASDAQ:JSAIY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (NASDAQ:MRWSY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX:NOG). The firm issued an in-line rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stifel Nicolaus issued a hold rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

FBR & Co started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). FBR & Co issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tesco PLC (NASDAQ:TSCDY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST). They issued an equal weight rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

UBS AG assumed coverage on shares of Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX). UBS AG issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

