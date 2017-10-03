Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 2nd (ACER, ACFC, ACLS, AFAM, AIMC, AIRI, AIT, ALBO, ALE, ALG)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, October 2nd:
Opexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ACFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Air Industries Group (NYSEMKT:AIRI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Biodel (NASDAQ:ALBO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Allete (NYSE:ALE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Bfc Financial Corporation (NYSE:BBX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Bank of Commerce Holdings (CA) (NASDAQ:BOCH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Bassett Furniture Industries, (NASDAQ:BSET) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
BlueLinx Holdings (NYSE:BXC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cambridge Bancorp (OTCBB:CATC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sunshine Heart (NASDAQ:CHFS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Catalent (NASDAQ:CTLT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Dolphin Digital Media (OTCMKTS:DPDMD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Erin Energy Corp (NYSEMKT:ERN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
EnteroMedics (NASDAQ:ETRM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
FFW Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ:FSNN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
First Reliance Bancshares Inc (SuthCrln) (OTCMKTSBB:FSRL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:GWPH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hang Seng Bank (NASDAQ:HSNGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Intelsat (NYSE:I) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ieg Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:IEGH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) (NYSE:IR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Liberty Bell Bank (OTCMKTS:LBBB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
L-3 Communications Holdings (NYSE:LLL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. (NASDAQ:MTBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
MaxPoint Interactive (NASDAQ:MXPT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
National HealthCare (NYSEMKT:NHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Paragon Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:PBNC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Pengrowth Energy Corporation (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
PICO Holdings (NASDAQ:PICO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Park Sterling Corporation (NASDAQ:PSTB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
People’s Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ryder System (NYSE:R) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (NASDAQ:SBBP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
SodaStream International (NASDAQ:SODA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Third Century Banc (OTCMKTSBB:TDCB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Healthways (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
United American Healthcare Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
U S Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
YY (NASDAQ:YY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
