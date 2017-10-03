Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 2nd (ACER, ACFC, ACLS, AFAM, AIMC, AIRI, AIT, ALBO, ALE, ALG)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, October 2nd:

Opexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get Opexa Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ACFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Air Industries Group (NYSEMKT:AIRI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Biodel (NASDAQ:ALBO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Allete (NYSE:ALE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bfc Financial Corporation (NYSE:BBX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Bank of Commerce Holdings (CA) (NASDAQ:BOCH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Bassett Furniture Industries, (NASDAQ:BSET) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BlueLinx Holdings (NYSE:BXC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cambridge Bancorp (OTCBB:CATC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sunshine Heart (NASDAQ:CHFS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Catalent (NASDAQ:CTLT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dolphin Digital Media (OTCMKTS:DPDMD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Erin Energy Corp (NYSEMKT:ERN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

EnteroMedics (NASDAQ:ETRM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FFW Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ:FSNN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Reliance Bancshares Inc (SuthCrln) (OTCMKTSBB:FSRL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:GWPH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hang Seng Bank (NASDAQ:HSNGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HANG SENG BANK is a world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong’s largest listed companies in terms of market capitalisation. In keeping with our name, which means ever-growing in Chinese, we are growing alongside our customers. “

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ieg Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:IEGH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland) (NYSE:IR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Liberty Bell Bank (OTCMKTS:LBBB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

L-3 Communications Holdings (NYSE:LLL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. (NASDAQ:MTBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MaxPoint Interactive (NASDAQ:MXPT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

National HealthCare (NYSEMKT:NHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Paragon Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:PBNC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pengrowth Energy Corporation (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

PICO Holdings (NASDAQ:PICO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Park Sterling Corporation (NASDAQ:PSTB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

People’s Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (NASDAQ:SBBP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SodaStream International (NASDAQ:SODA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Third Century Banc (OTCMKTSBB:TDCB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Healthways (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United American Healthcare Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

U S Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Opexa Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opexa Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.