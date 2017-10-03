Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2017 Earnings (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note issued on Thursday. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.05 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s FY2018 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $565.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $559.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Digital Realty Trust's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, August 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.54.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) traded down 0.56% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,329 shares. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $85.63 and a 52 week high of $127.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.76 and its 200 day moving average is $114.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12,844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Sharp sold 25,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $2,996,350.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,350.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Laperch purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 148.21%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

