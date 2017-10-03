Equifax, Inc. (EFX) Receives Buy Rating from J P Morgan Chase & Co

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equifax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Get Equifax Inc. alerts:

Equifax (NYSE EFX) traded up 3.50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,679,968 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.22 and its 200-day moving average is $134.65. Equifax has a 12 month low of $89.59 and a 12 month high of $147.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $856.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.48 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.44%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post $5.98 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Equifax, Inc. (EFX) Receives Buy Rating from J P Morgan Chase & Co” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/equifax-inc-efx-receives-buy-rating-from-j-p-morgan-chase-co.html.

In other news, insider Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 1,719 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total value of $250,458.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Michael Loughran III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total transaction of $584,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,238,412.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,938 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 9,722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc is a global provider of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The Company operates in four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions and Global Consumer Solutions. Its products and services are based on databases of consumer and business information derived from various sources, including credit, financial assets, telecommunications and utility payments, employment, income, demographic and marketing data.

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.