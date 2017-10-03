Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,480 Shares of Visa Inc. (V)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,145,672 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $812,776,000 after buying an additional 2,677,533 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Visa by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,360,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $654,121,000 after buying an additional 1,388,200 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 4,889,020 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $434,487,000 after buying an additional 1,267,080 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Visa by 3,256.5% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 970,495 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,248,000 after buying an additional 941,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Visa by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 11,768,474 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,045,864,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on Visa from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Vetr cut Visa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.84 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Finally, UBS AG reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.76.

Shares of Visa Inc. (V) traded up 0.26% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.71. 1,944,555 shares of the stock were exchanged. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $106.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.12 and its 200-day moving average is $96.53. The firm has a market cap of $241.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Visa had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post $3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 29,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $3,004,292.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $1,074,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

