EP Energy Corporation (EPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $277.41 Million

Analysts predict that EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) will announce sales of $277.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for EP Energy Corporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $239.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that EP Energy Corporation will report full-year sales of $277.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EP Energy Corporation.

EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

EPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on EP Energy Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered EP Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of EP Energy Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup Inc. decreased their target price on EP Energy Corporation from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded EP Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

EP Energy Corporation (EPE) opened at 3.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $841.50 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. EP Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EP Energy Corporation by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in EP Energy Corporation by 11.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,848 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EP Energy Corporation by 24.4% in the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in EP Energy Corporation by 7.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in EP Energy Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,536 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About EP Energy Corporation

EP Energy Corporation (EP Energy) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company operates through a base of producing assets. It is involved in the development of its drilling inventory located in three areas: the Eagle Ford Shale (South Texas), the Wolfcamp Shale (Permian Basin in West Texas) and the Altamont Field in the Uinta Basin (Northeastern Utah).

