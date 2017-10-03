Enterprise Financial Services Corporation’s (EFSC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC) remained flat at $42.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 88,715 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average is $40.66. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $46.25.

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post $2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise Financial Services Corporation news, insider Douglas Bauche sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $45,732.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,462.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Holmes purchased 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,019.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,217.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation by 4.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation by 272.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services Corporation

Enterprise Financial Services Corp is a financial holding company for a full service banking subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and business customers primarily located in the St. Louis, Kansas City and Phoenix metropolitan markets.

