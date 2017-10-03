ENI S.p.A. (E) Given Buy Rating at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated their buy rating on shares of ENI S.p.A. (NYSE:E) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on E. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ENI S.p.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Macquarie downgraded shares of ENI S.p.A. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ENI S.p.A. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI S.p.A. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ENI S.p.A. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI S.p.A. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

ENI S.p.A. (E) opened at 32.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69. ENI S.p.A. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 0.77.

ENI S.p.A. (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter. ENI S.p.A. had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 2.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ENI S.p.A. will post $2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 5.86%. ENI S.p.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 319.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ENI S.p.A. by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,249 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of ENI S.p.A. by 41.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI S.p.A. during the second quarter worth $189,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ENI S.p.A. during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ENI S.p.A. during the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA (Eni) is an Italy-based company engaged in the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons, in the supply and marketing of gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and power, in the refining and marketing of petroleum products, in the production and marketing of basic petrochemicals, plastics and elastomers and in commodity trading.

