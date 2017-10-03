Media coverage about Endurance Specialty Holdings (NYSE:ENH) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Endurance Specialty Holdings earned a coverage optimism score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.7637440554391 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Endurance Specialty Holdings (ENH) opened at 92.98 on Tuesday. Endurance Specialty Holdings has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $93.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.27.

Get Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Endurance Specialty Holdings (ENH) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.01” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/endurance-specialty-holdings-enh-earns-media-sentiment-score-of-0-01.html.

About Endurance Specialty Holdings

Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries in Bermuda, the United States and the United Kingdom, focuses on underwriting specialty lines of personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance and reinsurance. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.