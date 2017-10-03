Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI) Holdings Held by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC maintained its stake in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,000 shares of the software maker’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC owned 0.09% of Endurance International Group Holdings worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIGI. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Endurance International Group Holdings by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endurance International Group Holdings by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 98,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Endurance International Group Holdings by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 40,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Endurance International Group Holdings by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 75,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Endurance International Group Holdings by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 10,229 shares of Endurance International Group Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $77,944.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Orlando sold 8,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $66,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,866 shares of company stock valued at $207,524. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

EIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Endurance International Group Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endurance International Group Holdings in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endurance International Group Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Endurance International Group Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Endurance International Group Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI) traded up 0.61% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 101,816 shares. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $9.85. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.19 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92.

Endurance International Group Holdings (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Endurance International Group Holdings had a negative net margin of 12.13% and a negative return on equity of 169.77%. The business had revenue of $292.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Endurance International Group Holdings’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post ($0.87) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endurance International Group Holdings Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc (Endurance) is a provider of cloud-based platform solutions designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) succeed online. The Company operates through two segments: Web Presence and Email Marketing. The Company’s Web presence segment consists of Web hosting, domains and the related products and services.

