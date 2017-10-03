Enbridge Inc (ENB) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,345,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 757,959 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.11% of Enbridge worth $730,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGOV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CGOV Asset Management now owns 1,093,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 360,225 shares in the last quarter. United States Steel & Carnegie Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 27.0% during the first quarter. United States Steel & Carnegie Pension Fund now owns 1,647,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,949,000 after acquiring an additional 350,450 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $1,234,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $278,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge Inc alerts:

Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE ENB) traded up 0.31% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,763 shares. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $45.09.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/enbridge-inc-enb-shares-sold-by-capital-research-global-investors.html.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc is a Canada-based energy transportation and distribution company. The Company is engaged in delivering energy. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. Liquids Pipelines consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals, including Canadian Mainline, Lakehead Pipeline System, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast and Regional Oil Sands System.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.