Enbridge Inc (ENB) is Partners Group Holding AG’s 4th Largest Position

Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 5.0% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.07% of Enbridge worth $46,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Monroe Bank & Trust MI bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 17.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 16.4% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, July 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE ENB) traded up 0.53% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,568 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.53. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $45.09. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Enbridge had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post $1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc is a Canada-based energy transportation and distribution company. The Company is engaged in delivering energy. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. Liquids Pipelines consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals, including Canadian Mainline, Lakehead Pipeline System, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast and Regional Oil Sands System.

