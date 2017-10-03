Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 96,012 DXC Technology Company. (DXC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXC. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology Company. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in DXC Technology Company. during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology Company. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology Company. during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in DXC Technology Company. during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 59,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $4,671,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,312,503.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 40,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $3,339,568.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,257,135.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,666 shares of company stock worth $29,091,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology Company. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology Company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DXC Technology Company. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. KeyCorp upgraded DXC Technology Company. from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of DXC Technology Company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

DXC Technology Company. (NYSE DXC) traded up 0.20% on Tuesday, hitting $85.52. 83,181 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.51. DXC Technology Company. has a 52-week low of $50.41 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.78 and a beta of 1.04.

DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.34. DXC Technology Company. had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology Company. will post $6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. DXC Technology Company.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -378.95%.

DXC Technology Company. Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software.

