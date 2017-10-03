Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $8,370,000 Position in ONE Gas Inc (OGS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas held its stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.23% of ONE Gas worth $8,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 46.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 15,559 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 72.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OGS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS AG downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE OGS) traded down 0.24% on Tuesday, hitting $73.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,675 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.69 and its 200 day moving average is $71.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.10. ONE Gas Inc has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $76.06.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $279.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.87 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc is a regulated natural gas distribution utility in the United States. The Company provides natural gas distribution services. The Company distributes natural gas in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. The Company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale and public authority customers.

