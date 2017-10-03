Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Newfield Exploration Company (NFX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.14% of Newfield Exploration worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 40.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 10.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 43.5% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 9.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 148,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Newfield Exploration Company alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/employees-retirement-system-of-texas-cuts-holdings-in-newfield-exploration-company-nfx.html.

In related news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $314,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,649.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger B. Plank bought 3,000 shares of Newfield Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,846.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) traded up 1.00% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.29. 345,729 shares of the company traded hands. Newfield Exploration Company has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.70 million. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Newfield Exploration Company will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Williams Capital set a $45.00 price objective on Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cowen and Company set a $35.00 price objective on Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newfield Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newfield Exploration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

Newfield Exploration Profile

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

Receive News & Ratings for Newfield Exploration Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newfield Exploration Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.