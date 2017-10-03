Emergent Biosolutions’ (EBS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. (NYSE:EBS) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $41.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on EBS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE EBS) opened at 41.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent Biosolutions has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $41.34.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $100.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $558,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,655,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,760,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,793,970 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 102.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc is a life sciences company. The Company focuses on protecting and enhancing life by providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally emerging public health threats. It focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures that address public health threats (PHTs).

