Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note published on Monday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EMA. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emera currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$53.17.

Get Emera Inc alerts:

Emera (TSE EMA) opened at 47.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39. Emera has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $49.24.

WARNING: “Emera Inc (EMA) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/emera-inc-ema-given-new-c52-00-price-target-at-bmo-capital-markets.html.

In other Emera news, insider Bruce Marchand sold 1,300 shares of Emera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.06, for a total transaction of C$61,178.00.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated is an energy and services company, which invests in electricity generation, transmission and distribution, gas transmission and utility services. The Company operates through six segments: Emera Florida and New Mexico; Nova Scotia Power Inc (NSPI); Emera Maine; Emera Caribbean; Emera Energy, and Corporate and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.