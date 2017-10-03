Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Shares Bought by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,657 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,190 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Invictus RG boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 722.0% during the 1st quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,307 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ EA) traded down 0.08% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.86. 287,281 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $122.79. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The game software company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post $4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 68,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $8,088,995.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,348 shares in the company, valued at $20,955,432.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $1,110,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,350.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,538 shares of company stock worth $22,021,739 in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

