Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Position Maintained by Barings LLC

Barings LLC held its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,966 shares of the game software company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 32.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,530 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 58.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,785 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,273 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,554 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts Inc. alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $1,110,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,379,350.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $120,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,538 shares of company stock valued at $22,021,739 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.09.

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) traded down 0.61% on Tuesday, reaching $117.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,518 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.36 and a 200 day moving average of $107.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $122.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The game software company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.47 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post $4.24 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Position Maintained by Barings LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/electronic-arts-inc-ea-position-maintained-by-barings-llc.html.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.