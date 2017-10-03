Electrocomponents plc (ECM) PT Raised to GBX 680 at Liberum Capital

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 660 ($8.75) to GBX 680 ($9.02) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ECM. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on Electrocomponents plc from GBX 510 ($6.76) to GBX 530 ($7.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents plc in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Electrocomponents plc from GBX 580 ($7.69) to GBX 610 ($8.09) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded Electrocomponents plc to an “add” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 630 ($8.36) to GBX 660 ($8.75) in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price target on Electrocomponents plc from GBX 567 ($7.52) to GBX 604 ($8.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 542.90 ($7.20).

Electrocomponents plc (LON ECM) opened at 657.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 629.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 578.27. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.90 billion. Electrocomponents plc has a one year low of GBX 346.80 and a one year high of GBX 662.00.

About Electrocomponents plc

Electrocomponents plc is a service distributor. The Company’s segments include Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Emerging Markets, and North America. Its Northern Europe’s hub is the United Kingdom, with associated local markets in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Republic of Ireland.

