ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 300 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,219,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,963,000 after buying an additional 335,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 15,957.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,953,000 after buying an additional 5,160,001 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 126.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,484,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,033,000 after buying an additional 829,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MasTec by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,235,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,481,000 after buying an additional 36,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,625,000 after buying an additional 40,885 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.50 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) traded down 0.54% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.45. 335,941 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.34. MasTec had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post $2.74 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is an infrastructure construction company. The Company operates primarily across North America through a range of industries. The Company operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. Its primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility infrastructure, such as wireless, wireline/fiber, satellite communications and customer fulfillment activities; petroleum and natural gas pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; conventional and renewable power generation, and industrial infrastructure.

