ELCO Management Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. accounts for 1.3% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 2.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Bank of America Corporation decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $20.19) on shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS AG raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.23.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) traded down 0.28% on Tuesday, hitting $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 477,786 shares. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post $1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provide logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and refined products. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Company’s transportation segment operations consist of activities associated with transporting crude oil and NGL on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and barges.

