ELCO Management Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,225 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises about 2.1% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 482.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,741,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $328,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584,446 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $89,895,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,633,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $858,946,000 after buying an additional 653,176 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,553,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,421,000 after buying an additional 547,227 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,000,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,710,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Sean N. Markowitz purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jack A. Fusco purchased 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 399,985 shares in the company, valued at $16,927,365.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,000 over the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. ValuEngine lowered Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE LNG) traded up 0.52% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 705,883 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $10.71 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $51.41.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc (Cheniere) is an energy company primarily engaged in liquefied natural gas (LNG)-related businesses. The Company operates through two segments: LNG terminal business, and LNG and natural gas marketing business. Its LNG terminal segment consists of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi LNG terminals.

