Eland Oil & Gas PLC’s (ELA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Eland Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ELA) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 90 ($1.19) price target on the stock.

Separately, Panmure Gordon dropped their price objective on Eland Oil & Gas PLC from GBX 120 ($1.59) to GBX 95 ($1.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

Get Eland Oil & Gas PLC alerts:

Shares of Eland Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ELA) opened at 61.00 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 134.30 million. Eland Oil & Gas PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 32.65 and a 52 week high of GBX 66.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.69.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/eland-oil-gas-plcs-ela-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-peel-hunt.html.

Eland Oil & Gas PLC Company Profile

Eland Oil & Gas PLC is a United Kingdom-based independent oil and gas company. The Company focuses on the production and development in West Africa, primarily in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria. It focuses on building and developing a portfolio of producing upstream oil and gas assets in West Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Eland Oil & Gas PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eland Oil & Gas PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.