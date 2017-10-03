eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised eHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eHealth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Get eHealth Inc. alerts:

eHealth (EHTH) opened at 24.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. eHealth has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The company’s market cap is $452.62 million.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.17). eHealth had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post ($0.94) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/ehealth-inc-ehth-price-target-raised-to-27-00-at-cantor-fitzgerald.html.

In other eHealth news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 14,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $247,568.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of eHealth by 131.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 932,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 52,357 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 916,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 248,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 11.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides a private online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. The Company is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, a private health insurance exchange where individuals, families and small businesses can compare health insurance products from various insurers side-by-side, and purchase and enroll in coverage online through its Websites (www.eHealth.com, www.eHealthInsurance.com, www.eHealthMedicare.com, www.Medicare.com and www.PlanPrescriber.com) or telephonically through its customer care centers.

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.