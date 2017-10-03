eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

EHTH has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of eHealth in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on eHealth from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. eHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of eHealth (NASDAQ EHTH) traded up 0.16% on Tuesday, hitting $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 227,930 shares. eHealth has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. The stock’s market cap is $453.37 million.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.17). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post ($0.94) EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 14,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $247,568.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in eHealth by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 11.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Hancock Holding Co. bought a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides a private online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. The Company is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, a private health insurance exchange where individuals, families and small businesses can compare health insurance products from various insurers side-by-side, and purchase and enroll in coverage online through its Websites (www.eHealth.com, www.eHealthInsurance.com, www.eHealthMedicare.com, www.Medicare.com and www.PlanPrescriber.com) or telephonically through its customer care centers.

