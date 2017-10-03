Edmp Inc. Sells 839 Shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Edmp Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,293 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Oracle Corporation makes up 2.8% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Oracle Corporation were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation by 20.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,234,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $813,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,765 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 21.4% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 73,660 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation during the first quarter valued at $1,522,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,194 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 104,379 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle Corporation news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 206,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $10,260,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,183,253.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $188,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,185,323 shares of company stock worth $59,175,602. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL) traded up 0.105% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.851. 6,754,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.249 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Oracle Corporation had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded shares of Oracle Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle Corporation from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vetr upgraded Oracle Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.58 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

