Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $104,000 Position in Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Express Scripts Holding were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Express Scripts Holding by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,251,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,964,000 after acquiring an additional 649,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,060,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,569,000 after acquiring an additional 298,341 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 4.2% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 17,612,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 704,218 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 2.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,958,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,275,000 after acquiring an additional 296,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 13.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,192,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,014,000 after acquiring an additional 952,249 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) opened at 63.63 on Tuesday. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 52 week low of $57.80 and a 52 week high of $77.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average is $62.67. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 billion. Express Scripts Holding had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Express Scripts Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Express Scripts Holding in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts Holding in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts Holding and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Express Scripts Holding from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.09.

In other Express Scripts Holding news, Director Woodrow A. Myers, Jr. sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $249,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Everett Neville sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $71,501.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $357,317. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Express Scripts Holding

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

