ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Ecopetrol from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Get Ecopetrol S.A. alerts:

Ecopetrol (NYSE EC) traded down 0.11% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 40,024 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.04. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/ecopetrol-s-a-ec-upgraded-by-valuengine-to-buy.html.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA is an oil company. The Company operates in Colombia, Peru, Brazil and the United States Gulf Coast. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining, Petrochemicals and Biofuels. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development and production activities in Colombia and abroad.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.