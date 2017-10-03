Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund alerts:

Shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) opened at 22.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (EVT)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/eaton-v-tax-advantaged-dividend-inc-fund-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-15-evt.html.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) by 389.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ‘s holdings in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. The Fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.