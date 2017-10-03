E.W. Scripps Company (The) (SSP) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NYSE:SSP) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,950 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of E.W. Scripps Company (The) worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 433,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 113,500 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) in the 1st quarter worth $1,911,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) traded down 1.17% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.66. 25,348 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 2.02. E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25.

E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NYSE:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $231.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. E.W. Scripps Company (The) had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that E.W. Scripps Company will post $0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSP. Benchmark Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.W. Scripps Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded E.W. Scripps Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The E. W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in television and radio broadcasting, as well as local and national digital media brands. The Company’s segments include television, radio, digital, and syndication and other. As of December 31, 2016, the Television segment included approximately 15 American Broadcasting Company (ABC) affiliates, five National Broadcasting Company (NBC) affiliates, two FOX affiliates, two Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) affiliates and four non big-four affiliated stations.

