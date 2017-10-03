E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD) Position Held by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. continued to hold its stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL now owns 7,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE DD) opened at 83.93 on Tuesday. E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $86.36. The stock has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average of $80.79.
E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. E I Du Pont De Nemours And had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co will post $3.85 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.38%.
In other news, SVP Benito Cachinero sold 10,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $867,417.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have commented on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.
E I Du Pont De Nemours And Company Profile
E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.
