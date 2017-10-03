Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Sunday. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.62% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dynagas LNG Partners to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.
Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) opened at 14.01 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $497.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22.
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $31.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. Analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,469,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 205,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 638,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 109,302 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $4,484,000. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dynagas LNG Partners
Dynagas LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership, which focuses on owning and operating liquid natural gas (LNG) carriers. The Company’s vessels are employed on multi-year time charters with international energy companies. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated a fleet of six LNG carriers, consisting of the three LNG carriers in its Initial Fleet, the Clean Energy, the Ob River and the Amur River, and three 2013-built Ice Class LNG carriers that the Company acquired from its Sponsor the Arctic Aurora, the Yenisei River, and the Lena River (collectively referred as its Fleet).
