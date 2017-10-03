DURECT Corporation (DRRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.91

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 473,579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

DRRX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DURECT Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of DURECT Corporation in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DURECT Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

The firm’s market cap is $280.03 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38.

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). DURECT Corporation had a negative net margin of 221.01% and a negative return on equity of 629.35%. The company had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DURECT Corporation will post ($0.21) EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT Corporation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 472,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT Corporation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 423,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of DURECT Corporation by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,977 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DURECT Corporation by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT Corporation by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation Company Profile

Durect Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company with research and development programs. The Company’s products candidates include DUR-928, oral for metabolic/lipid disorders, and DUR-928, injectable for acute organ injuries. Its other product candidates include POSIMIR (controlled release injection of bupivacaine), REMOXY (oral controlled release oxycodone), ORADUR-ADHD, ELADUR (controlled release injection of bupivicane), Relday (risperidone), ORADUR-based opioid (hydromorphone) and SABER-based ophthalmic.

