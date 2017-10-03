Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Southern Company (The) (SO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Southern Company (The) were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Company (The) during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Company (The) in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) by 358.8% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Southern Company (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Southern Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on Southern Company (The) from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut Southern Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Southern Company (The) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern Company (The) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

Southern Company (NYSE:SO) opened at 49.14 on Tuesday. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 0.13.

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Southern Company (The) had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Southern Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Southern Company (The)’s payout ratio is currently 346.27%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 75,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $3,703,847.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,338.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

