Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (DNB) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.20

Media coverage about Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (NYSE:DNB) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.4440367380568 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

DNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (NYSE DNB) opened at 118.13 on Tuesday. Dun & Bradstreet Corporation has a 52-week low of $100.46 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.09 and its 200-day moving average is $108.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (NYSE:DNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.90 million. Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Corporation will post $7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.5025 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.37%.

About Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The)

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation is the source of commercial data, analytics and insight on businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Americas, which consists of its operations in the United States and Canada, and Non-Americas, which consists of its operations in the United Kingdom, Greater China, India, and its European and Asia Pacific Worldwide Networks.

